It’s finally here. After years of work, countless overhauls, and a lot of support from all of you, Mortal Sin is leaving Early Access and hitting full release.

This update isn’t just a collection of tweaks, it is the culmination of everything I’ve learned from development and from all the feedback you’ve given me. If you’ve been here since the beginning, I can’t thank you enough. If you’re new, welcome. This is the best version of Mortal Sin yet.

New Content

New Languages Full Spanish (Spain) translation Full French translation

Calistra’s Portal Room Added a rare new portal encounter with Calistra , the witch from the questline. She has her own lore and dialogue, and you can trade sin tokens with her for powerful unique items if you are lucky enough to find her.

Helena Expanded Completely redid all of Helena’s dialogue to flesh out her story. If you have played before, I highly recommend rereading it. It reframes the whole narrative and sets up the ending. Helena now appears in multiple places throughout the world (like the Maw of Sin) with unique animations and situational dialogue.

The True Final Boss A brand new final boss sequence: Enimatik . This is the first and last true boss of the game, complete with phases, patterns, a full health bar, and multiple true endings to unlock.



Combat and Gameplay Overhauls

Massive Animation Rework Every player animation in the game has been redone (again). This meant literally hundreds of new animations. The goal was to make combat more snappy and weighty. I think the game finally captures the “melee Doom” feel I have been chasing since the start.

Weapon Overhaul Many weapons now have new or reworked attacks to make them feel distinct. Examples: Scythe thrust now throws it like a boomerang. Hammer thrust now does an upward slam.

Hitstop Adjustments Light attacks no longer trigger hitstop by default (heavy attacks still do). This makes pacing smoother while keeping hitstop special and satisfying. Added a new Full Hitstop setting for players who prefer the old style. You can now cancel long hitstops by performing another action.

Combat Flow Changes Heavy attack hold time reduced from 0.5s to 0.25s, making them faster and less likely to trigger accidental whirlwinds. Auto-combo turned off by default since it confused more players than it helped. Improved hit detection across the board for more reliable combat.

Class and Balance Updates Berserker Rage invincibility duration nerfed. Blood Magic now consumes less health. Path of Grace now gives the same achievements as Path of Absolution. Adjusted class unlock order to be more appealing for new players: Berserker → Reaper → Paladin → Mage → Monk . Divino’s combo tutorial expanded with nearly all class combos.



Systems and Features

Resolution Scale Slider New performance option for easy framerate gains without messing with other settings.

Camera Motion Added head bob while walking and running, plus subtle motion during every attack to give combat more weight. Can be toggled off in settings.



Visuals and Audio

Polished blood animations to be faster and more consistent.

Huge pass on VFX: class abilities, weapon trails, and more now feel more polished and impactful.

Big audio pass with improved and replaced sounds across the game.

Fixed fracture projectiles from stacking ear-shattering volumes (they now only trigger once).

Bug Fixes

Fixed thorns bug where damage was being multiplied too much.

Fixed scaling issue with enemy projectile damage.

Fixed a bug where dead enemies left behind invisible colliders.

Fixed Maw of Sin final boss arena so he does not run up the mountain anymore.

Reduced input buffer minimums to stop attacks from being dropped.

Closing

This update is the biggest I have ever done for Mortal Sin. It is not just an update, it is the game I always wanted it to be.

I hope you enjoy diving back in, discovering Helena’s new story, taking on Enimatik, and carving your own path through the world of sin.

Thank you for playing, for supporting me through Early Access, and for helping me shape this game into what it is today. This is just the beginning.

See you in the Maw.

— Nikola