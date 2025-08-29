 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 29 August 2025 Build 19786608 Edited 29 August 2025 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Mission 2 is now exclusively available to Playtest participants!

If you’re seeing this, you’ve been granted access to step into Rangda’s domain and face her fury.

New Features

  • Notification System - The first iteration is here to keep you on top of resources, Sinners, and events in your domain.

  • Tribute Visuals - Brand new look to the Tribute objective panel.

Share Your Feedback

Join the discussion on Steam Discussions or Discord to share your thoughts as we continue refining the experience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3114401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link