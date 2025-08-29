Mission 2 is now exclusively available to Playtest participants!

If you’re seeing this, you’ve been granted access to step into Rangda’s domain and face her fury.

New Features

Notification System - The first iteration is here to keep you on top of resources, Sinners, and events in your domain.

Tribute Visuals - Brand new look to the Tribute objective panel.

Share Your Feedback

Join the discussion on Steam Discussions or Discord to share your thoughts as we continue refining the experience.