This time we are focusing on various quality of life changes and bug fixes. Not a lot of new content, unfortunately. Here's the highlights, and as always, the full changelog at the bottom:

???

Something weird is happening with this planet... Strange anomalies are being picked up planet-side by the sensors...

New Mobs!

Various new mobs have been spotted on some planet surfaces...

Game loading issue fixed!

Players that have been experiencing issues launching the game should now be able to start it up without any problems.

Full Changelog:

NEW STUFF

- Added 5 new mobs: Locy, Lizzard, Oopus, Swrat and QQQQQQQQQQQ.

- Added 1 new anomaly: "???"

- Armorclads, Molebears, Thropes, Nozzers and White Hawks now have new behaviour dependant on the time of day.

- Added Nlug shield SFX.

- Added Boss theme when fighting boss mobs.

- Added a way to acquire blueprints from Krtola without having to fight him, and an achievement to go along with that.

- Added new UI for torch wood expenditure in certain expeditions.

- Added a new popup on entering certain expeditions for information about the torch mechanic.

- Added an animated icon for expedition entrances/exits.

- Added a new decoration for the Humans - the Campfire.

- Added more information on planet screen for attributes Atmosphere, Temperature and Water.

- Pezari Technology Tree now replaces the technology "Boats" with "Aquatic Flames." (-20% fuel usage in expeditions and the ability to melt frozen lakes)

- Pezari "Blubber" tech, besides providing cold protection, now also provides -20% fuel usage in expeditions and the ability to melt frozen lakes.

- Silexus can now pull island trees aswell.

- Added more animals to Seeker's animal pool. (Nozzer, Spard, Hamzly)

BALANCING

- After Krtola attacks, he now has a 1.5sec cooldown period before digging down.

- Great Weed's attacks are now jukable.

- Yellow and red dots on the minimap no longer move if they are not within vision.

- Cooldown for Salamander stealing ability is now global.

- Units now get freed 15 seconds after being locked in crystal from Crystal Kom's effect.

- Gexis buildings now degrade 25% faster during normal rain. (Previously 0%)

- Pezari now get a "Dry" status effect after not being in water for 2 minutes. (-25% to all stats)

- Units should now target a nearby enemy if their target got killed.

- Tchuries and Bcelos now spawn on the surface of Ice Age planets.

- AI units that consume berries, like Thrope, now heal upon eating.

- Limited expeditions to 3 per planet.

BUGS

- HOPEFULLY fixed the save file problem that people have been experiencing upon booting up the game. (All save data moved to /NettleData/)

- Fixed bug where Armorclad would end up on the wrong team after loyalty period ended.

- Fixed bug where Armorclad would not roam after roaming once.

- Fixed an issue where Krako spawning would cause errors.

- Fixed an issue where Swatters would be above the tree variation.

- Fixed an issue where only one unit was highlighted to enter barracks, but more entered.

- Fixed a bug where Pezari buff disappeared upon entering caves/ruins/tombs.

- Fixed a bug where Volcano biome would not heat up units in Ice Age.

- Fixed a bug where scorched trees would not crumble upon getting picked up by Silexus.

- Fixed a bug where the Volcano exit didn't provide any light.

- Fixed a bug where Kegawaki's second decoration building's flower variant didn't work.

- Fixed an issue where Pezari were able to swim in ice.

- Nozzer should no longer apply needles to targets that range attacked it.

- Armorclad charge attack should now be unstoppable.

- Fixed a bug where Greyers never played their special animation.

- Fixed a bug where Yetty picking up a unit left an effect they have behind. (stun/ice/etc)

- Fixed a bug where Dogork would not take any damage.

- Fixed an issue regarding Shard Drop SFX not playing in crystal caves.

- Fixed an issue where Gexis building degradation was active on buildings that are not player buildings. (Nests)

- Fixed an issue where Humans could no longer fire their bow.

- Fixed a bug where Pezari would attack from bow range in water if they had arrows in their inventories.

- Fixed a rare bug that made Pezari able to attack from infinite range using spears.

- Construction sprites for Gexis Research Lab and Kegawaki Refinery are now properly colored.

- Fixed bug where Thrope next pivot was incorrectly placed.

- Fixed bug where rock variation from Silexus picking up a rock was incorrect.

- Fixed bug where Frozen lake in Ice Age would still have moving water and use the incorrect sprite.

- Fixed bug where recruiting units like Armorclad in caves would not give them light.

- Fixed bug that made some expedition bosses not drop any blueprints.

- Fixed a bug that enabled excess blueprints generation per planet.

- Fixed a bug that made it so the Tomb expedition from the Tomb World anomaly would not spawn any blueprints.

- Fixed a bug that made Krtola unable to hit units directly under him.

- Krtola can no longer be hit while in the ground.

- Hamzly audio adjustment.

REWORKS

- Additional code refactoring.

- All sound is now loaded on separate threads.

- Refactored the Music Player.