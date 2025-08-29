 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19786532 Edited 29 August 2025 – 14:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Car Dealers!

In today’s update, a new car Phantom Voyager has been added, available from reputation level 4.



Phantom Voyager - a large, family-oriented wagon that blends spacious comfort with Phantom’s signature strength and style. Its roomy interior, wide seats, and generous cargo space make every journey a pleasure. Equipped with a strong V6 engine, it delivers confident performance, while the classic, elegant silhouette with chrome accents emphasizes prestige.

Additionally, we’ve added:

  • 2 new paint colors in the paint booth:
    • Olive Green
    • Light Blue

  • Fixed incorrect scoring in photo mode for the Andante model


💬 Let us know what you think on Steam and Discord!





We’re also collecting your suggestions and feedback in this thread:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/



PS. Be sure to check out the new vlog that just came out on Car Rental Simulator.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2404881
