Hey Car Dealers!In today’s update, a new car Phantom Voyager has been added, available from reputation level 4.
Phantom Voyager - a large, family-oriented wagon that blends spacious comfort with Phantom’s signature strength and style. Its roomy interior, wide seats, and generous cargo space make every journey a pleasure. Equipped with a strong V6 engine, it delivers confident performance, while the classic, elegant silhouette with chrome accents emphasizes prestige.
Additionally, we’ve added:
- 2 new paint colors in the paint booth:
- Olive Green
- Light Blue
- Fixed incorrect scoring in photo mode for the Andante model
