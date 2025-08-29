Just Work - Official Release v0.1.0

The wait is over! The game is now available and packed with new features that expand the Just Work experience like never before. Thank you to everyone who supported it during development. Now… it’s time to work.

NEW ANOMALY DETECTED

A new entity has appeared in the complex. Its behavior is unpredictable and deadly.

Get ready to face the unknown.

MULTIPLAYER UP TO 4 PLAYERS

You can now work with your friends!

Form a team of up to 4 employees to complete tasks, explore the complex, and survive the anomalies.

Cooperation is key… though not everyone may make it out alive!

PROXIMITY VOICE CHAT

Real communication with your team…

…and also the risk of giving away your position if you talk too loud.

This update marks the beginning of Just Work.

We are working on more content, performance improvements, and balance adjustments based on your feedback.

👁️‍🗨️ Thank you for joining EternaTIMA. Remember: if you don’t return, someone else will take your place.

See you on the night shift.

— Santi