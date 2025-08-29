Dev Build Preview 0.9.6.3 Release Notes

Hello everyone!

Thank you to everyone who has played, and is playing, Era One. A special thank you also to those who sent us error reports to help identify and fix issues with the game.

This patch addresses many reported problems, mainly (but not exclusively) concerning the Save System.

Save files created in previous versions are not 100% guaranteed to be compatible. We decided it was worth keeping backwards compatibility since many save files do work; however, some may not function as intended. As development continues, we’ll try to make breaking changes only when absolutely necessary.

Save System

Research queues now persist across saves and are restored on load.

Active construction and research slots are now saved and correctly restored.

Stronger validation on station blueprints to prevent empty/invalid lists.

Resolved cases where modules failed to load or overlapped after loading a save.

Fixed construction that could fail to resume after loading.

Resources, population, and energy should now restore correctly on load.

Unit and module counters are accurate after loading a save.

Build Queue UI reflects the correct number of active construction slots after loading.

Environmental wrecks no longer disappear on load.

Eliminated repeated “Module constructed” voice lines after loading.

Fixed an issue that prevented save files from being created

Fixed an issue that caused unit buttons to not refresh correctly after a research had completed (only after load or new game)

Modules & Stations

Corrected costs when overriding an existing research/blueprint file.

Fixed a bug that allowed recycling to refund more resources than intended

Fixed an issue that could prevent building on Wing Extenders while under construction.

Units

When you target a module, units will keep fighting other modules on the same station (no more stopping mid-fight after one module is destroyed).

Defensive stances periodically check for firing opponents and reassign targets when appropriate.

Stances (Defensive, Aggressive, Reactive) now add targets and call for help only when enemies are actually detected, preventing unrealistic long-range engagements.

Gameplay

Warp Destination checks are smarter and considers visible asteroids.

Asteroids and enemy station now block warps at a distance to avoid collisions.

User Interface & Settings

Contextual commands are enabled by default.

Keybinding is more robust: unbound keys are handled gracefully, and overrides persist more reliably across sessions.

Graphics & Visual Effects

The navigation plane signal if destination is out of bounds only with color (no error message).

Command Bridge health bar now displays with the correct color.

The navigation plane correctly updates color based on the current command type (Utility, attack, movement).

Audio

Music categories switch more smoothly, with snappier combat cues.

Volume music and sounds are more consinstent and regulated

Performance & Optimization

Faster, cleaner scene unloads thanks to reduced object lookups and safer null checks.

Non-essential systems are disabled in the main menu to keep things lean.

Known Issues