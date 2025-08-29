There was a little problem with the old save-game import (of course): If you got bookmarks from ads/bulletins during the same session you did the import (the session you started a new game) then those bookmarks can cause your save-game not to load (crash). If you already have had more that one session since you did an import there's no problem. Many thanks to the great Leepie for their patience in resolving this with me!



There's also an on-screen keyboard now for whenever you have to enter text in TAXINAUT (so you should be able to play now completely without keyboard). You can turn it off in the settings if you don't like it.



A couple of other little fixes but otherwise nothing new.