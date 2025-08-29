🍀 Alpha Update is here! 🌱

Hey Explorers!

It’s amazing to have such a dedicated community! <3 Thanks to your feedback, we’re ready to share a brand new version of Astrobotanica! This time we’ve prepared new tools, deeper pet systems, new building options, smoother gameplay, and plenty of balance updates to make your journey even more fun.

Keyboard binding

Full keyboard control customization — set up your own keybinds.

Xbox controller support

Full Xbox controller compatibility (PlayStation DualSense support coming later!)

Interaction changes

Improved “hold” interactions for better usability and responsiveness.

Tutorial text updates

Clearer and more helpful guidance for new players.

Pet system

Taming: the ability to tame wild pets.

Personality system: each pet has unique traits you’ll need to learn.

Trust system: pets won’t run away if they trust you, but low trust may cause them to leave.

Mood system: low mood can make pets ignore commands; higher mood will be needed for future features like expeditions.

Behaviors & commands: basic actions (more coming later!)

Curiosity system: pets will explore and react to their surroundings.

Feeding: feeding pets impacts their trust

New tool: Pickaxe

Unlockable after completing the alpha (building the totem). Used for gathering basic resources.

New building/housing options

More construction options — expand your settlement with new building options.

Buildings now only need to be unlocked once.

Trading with the caveman

A simple trading system: buy items from Ube using Knowledge; sell resources through the Contribution Box.

Inventory & chest improvements

Better inventory management and smoother chest system functionality.

Movement improvements

More fluid and responsive character movement.

Visual updates (level art)

Adjustments and polish to the world’s visuals.

Game balance

Reduced CO₂ consumption at night; increased consumption while sprinting.

Adjusted CO₂ warning sound: now triggers at 10%.

Adjusted low HP warning sound: no longer loops constantly.

Stamina regeneration increased up to 15%.

On death, you no longer lose your inventory — instead, you lose 15% of your current Knowledge.

Increased Knowledge rewards from repeatable activities.

Rebalanced plants: stats and distribution.

Lowered cavemen disease frequency.

QoL updates

A range of quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes.

We can’t wait to see your lush gardens, big homes, and cute pets - share them with us on Discord!

Reminder: Alpha access ends September 15th - after that, the alpha will no longer be available.

But good news: Astrobotanica will be part of October’s Steam Next Fest! Everyone will be able to try the public demo, which will also get a bit of extra polish before release.

Linktree with our social media links

Thank you for being part of the Astrobotanica community. Let’s grow something extraordinary, together! 🌱🌟