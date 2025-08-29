 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19786401
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed a bug that caused the player to return to the shelter after selecting the next level.
2. Static items in the scene can now be collected.
3. Significant adjustments to dropped items.
4. Fixed bugs related to shelter attacks.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3070341
