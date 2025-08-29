Hi everyone!
Update 0.1.1.
Based on player feedback, we made the following fixes:
1. Volkolak's animations are now smoother and more expressive.
2. Markers are not reset when moving to new locations for more accurate navigation.
3. A bug that caused Dark Volkolak to run out of the arena on wide monitors was fixed.
4. The Warlock now reacts correctly to the player at the beginning of a boss fight.
5. Locations for widescreen monitors have also been fixed for more comfortable passing.
Thank you for your comments, they help us improve the game!
Changed files in this update