Hi everyone!

Update 0.1.1.

Based on player feedback, we made the following fixes:

1. Volkolak's animations are now smoother and more expressive.

2. Markers are not reset when moving to new locations for more accurate navigation.

3. A bug that caused Dark Volkolak to run out of the arena on wide monitors was fixed.

4. The Warlock now reacts correctly to the player at the beginning of a boss fight.

5. Locations for widescreen monitors have also been fixed for more comfortable passing.

Thank you for your comments, they help us improve the game!