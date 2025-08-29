 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19786339 Edited 29 August 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Experience Optimization:
- Improved combat performance, parrying feels more satisfying
- Adjusted numerical values for certain skills (increased)
- Adjusted numerical values for certain enemies (increased)
- Balanced two-handed weapon grip positions
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug preventing the unlock of the Dragon Sword
- Fixed a bug where switching levels while a sword was stuck in an enemy caused launching
- Fixed a softlock in the advanced tutorial if the final enemy was killed directly via parrying
- Dozens of minor bug fixes

