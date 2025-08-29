Experience Optimization:

- Improved combat performance, parrying feels more satisfying

- Adjusted numerical values for certain skills (increased)

- Adjusted numerical values for certain enemies (increased)

- Balanced two-handed weapon grip positions

Bug Fixes:

- Fixed a bug preventing the unlock of the Dragon Sword

- Fixed a bug where switching levels while a sword was stuck in an enemy caused launching

- Fixed a softlock in the advanced tutorial if the final enemy was killed directly via parrying

- Dozens of minor bug fixes