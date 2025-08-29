Experience Optimization:
- Improved combat performance, parrying feels more satisfying
- Adjusted numerical values for certain skills (increased)
- Adjusted numerical values for certain enemies (increased)
- Balanced two-handed weapon grip positions
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug preventing the unlock of the Dragon Sword
- Fixed a bug where switching levels while a sword was stuck in an enemy caused launching
- Fixed a softlock in the advanced tutorial if the final enemy was killed directly via parrying
- Dozens of minor bug fixes
V1.5-Improved combat performance
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update