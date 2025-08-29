Fix to Rage removing your primary attack after finishing.



Prevented Q and E to be pressed at the same time in ability unlock popup, which sometimes caused an extra "Are you sure you want to override..." prompt to be displayed.



Card craft popup now correctly says "Card Crafted" not "Card Upgraded"



Loot window scroll bar can now be dragged with mouse



When equipment is upgraded, it now shows a full tooltip with all the info, instead of just stats and icon.



Upgraded cards shown during popup are scaled properly now



Ability override prompt should now show the button prompt for Yes / No properly



You can now get into the dungeon pause menu even after finishing a dungeon by clicking Esc instead of holding it down (after the 'Hold down Esc to exit dungeon' prompt appears)



Fix to the Back button not being useable in the Show Clues/Items menu on the Steam Deck (or actually at specific resolutions)



Camp training level now has an objective showing again.



Fixed extremely rare and difficult to achieve soft lock to do with the Willow Grove - you can now look at the wound using the regular Observe function.



Hello Willowguards!Thank you so much to everyone who made it to Gamescom to play our game, give us feedback, and everything else. It was wonderful to see you, and to watch you play. And, of course, as is tradition, you managed to find some new things that were a bit bork'd. So here's a quick patch fixing some of the more glaring issues we found...please enjoy.