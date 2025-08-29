Hey Skaters!

Version 1.1 has been released, with it are the patch notes listed below. There are some bugs that I need a little more time to fix as they turned out to be a more complicated then I first thought, they will be addressed in subsequent versions.

Despondent Version 1.1

Added in 3 more save points to chapter 3, one at the top of the radio tower, one close to the Pale Lady encounter & another on the beach.

Implemented objective text that will give the player a better idea on what to do.

Fixed a bug that would cause players to spawn outside of the map when loading a checkpoint.

Fixed a bug where the glass shard in Sed's hand was not properly aligned with the cut.

Fixed a bug where the flare sprites are visible through the wall at the end of chapter 6.

Fixed a bug where the player would automatically have the flashlight equip in the prologue.

Fixed the freezer door not animating properly in chapter 5.

Fixed a mistake in where the pale lady was not glowing in chapter 6.

Fixed an issue that would prevent the achievement for finishing the game from popping.

Fixed a mistake in where parts of the credits text would run off of the screen.

Fixed an issue that would cause starting items to duplicate.

Fixed collision in the swamp area of chapter 3.

Fixed collision on the graveyard office in chapter 3.

Thank you to everyone who has played the game and reported bugs so far, I will continue to work on the outstanding issues and any others that arise, I'll see you guys in Hargrave!

Later Skaters!