 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19786255 Edited 29 August 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Skaters!

Version 1.1 has been released, with it are the patch notes listed below. There are some bugs that I need a little more time to fix as they turned out to be a more complicated then I first thought, they will be addressed in subsequent versions.

Despondent Version 1.1

  • Added in 3 more save points to chapter 3, one at the top of the radio tower, one close to the Pale Lady encounter & another on the beach.

  • Implemented objective text that will give the player a better idea on what to do.

  • Fixed a bug that would cause players to spawn outside of the map when loading a checkpoint.

  • Fixed a bug where the glass shard in Sed's hand was not properly aligned with the cut.

  • Fixed a bug where the flare sprites are visible through the wall at the end of chapter 6.

  • Fixed a bug where the player would automatically have the flashlight equip in the prologue.

  • Fixed the freezer door not animating properly in chapter 5.

  • Fixed a mistake in where the pale lady was not glowing in chapter 6.

  • Fixed an issue that would prevent the achievement for finishing the game from popping.

  • Fixed a mistake in where parts of the credits text would run off of the screen.

  • Fixed an issue that would cause starting items to duplicate.

  • Fixed collision in the swamp area of chapter 3.

  • Fixed collision on the graveyard office in chapter 3.

Thank you to everyone who has played the game and reported bugs so far, I will continue to work on the outstanding issues and any others that arise, I'll see you guys in Hargrave!

Later Skaters!

Changed files in this update

English Depot 3109071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link