 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19786231 Edited 29 August 2025 – 13:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

50,000 of you.
That number doesn’t even feel real to me. I started this whole thing with a silly idea about paddles, and now there are 50k of you smashing around the course.

To celebrate, I snuck a sports car skin into the game for you to find. It’s not some big flashy update, but it’s my way of saying thank you for being here and making this game so much bigger than I ever expected.

I've also made a few changes and fixed some bugs:

  • With a button in the settings, you can now reset everything

  • The guest player now also correctly saves the skins collected in online mode

  • With the controller, you can now rotate the camera using both joysticks

  • The home menu has been adjusted and expanded

Meanwhile, I’ll be working on more content for Paddle Paddle Paddle to share with you soon!

Thank you for picking up a paddle and being part of this madness. 💙

– Mateo & Assemble Entertainment

Changed files in this update

Depot 3570071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link