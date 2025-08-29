 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19786225
Update notes via Steam Community


In the DARKEST DAYS, Trust No One!

Hello Survivors,

This is the DARKEST DAYS.

To provide a more stable gaming experience, version 0.22.2 of DARKEST DAYS has been released.
Survivors who play the game on mobile devices are advised to update to the latest version.

Please check below for more details.


■ Release Schedule

- At approximately 8/29 (Fri) 13:00 UTC

■ Update Details

- Fixed an issue in “Community Quest – Shooting Range” where the number of cans shot was occasionally not counted.
- Fixed an issue where Resident NPCs in a party did not attack Contaminated Flowers, Titans, or Gigas.
- Fixed an issue where pressing the space key in the chat window while auto-driving a vehicle would cancel the auto-drive.
- Fixed an issue where items would drop below the ground in certain areas of Holitore and Twilight Holitore.


Thank you.

DARKEST DAYS Team

