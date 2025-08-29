 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19786195 Edited 29 August 2025 – 14:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug from the new update where the game would crash upon viewing a traveling merchant's wares or robbing them.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3700081
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3700082
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link