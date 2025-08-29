Glitch:

Override changed: If you have no guns, enemy bullets can hit their allies and have +2 bounce.

Cheap Missiles changed: Your missile weapons have +1 Multishot and they lock on to yourself.

Virtual Reaper changed: A death zone chases enemies and makes ALL bullets bounce off the inside 4 times.

Mini Missile Launcher cooldown reduced 15 -> 10

Static Cannon changed to Static Launcher: Fires missiles that explode and inflict Scramble.

Slipstream now has a visual indicator showing you when a bullet misses you (you don't need Dodge for it to activate)

Slipstream buffed: Restore 1% health each time an enemy bullet misses or bounces off of you.