29 August 2025 Build 19786159 Edited 29 August 2025 – 14:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • Counter Assembly now turns red in the workshop when the two weapons are not of the same rarity.

  • We're adding an experimental change under the hood that makes players attempt to reconnect if they disconnected in multiplayer sessions.

Balance Changes

  • The Anti-Regen status effect now reduces regeneration by 50% instead of 100%

  • Steelwing:

    • Reactant reworked: Acid damage taken is reduced by your percentage of missing health. Adjacent weapons inflict 2 Acid to yourself and enemies.

    • Technovirus now also heals you for the Acid damage on the enemy that dies.

    • Hive reworked: When you ram or use a melee weapon, deploy a Razorfly and restore 4% health.

    • Parasitic Injector range increased 400 -> 500

  • Glitch:

    • Override changed: If you have no guns, enemy bullets can hit their allies and have +2 bounce.

    • Cheap Missiles changed: Your missile weapons have +1 Multishot and they lock on to yourself.

    • Virtual Reaper changed: A death zone chases enemies and makes ALL bullets bounce off the inside 4 times.

    • Mini Missile Launcher cooldown reduced 15 -> 10

    • Static Cannon changed to Static Launcher: Fires missiles that explode and inflict Scramble.

    • Slipstream now has a visual indicator showing you when a bullet misses you (you don't need Dodge for it to activate)

    • Slipstream buffed: Restore 1% health each time an enemy bullet misses or bounces off of you.

    • Slipstream rarity reduced Epic -> Rare

Bugfixes

  • Fire rate, damage, and range buffs now stack additively as intended instead of multiplicatively.

  • Negation Barrier now interacts properly with bouncing bullets.

  • Fixed a bugged interaction between missiles and enemy reflection shields.

  • Fixed a bug where bolts had no lifesteal.

  • Fixed a bug where Star Fiber was not correctly reducing damage from bullets.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3592711
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3592712
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3592713
  • Loading history…
