Features
Counter Assembly now turns red in the workshop when the two weapons are not of the same rarity.
We're adding an experimental change under the hood that makes players attempt to reconnect if they disconnected in multiplayer sessions.
Balance Changes
The Anti-Regen status effect now reduces regeneration by 50% instead of 100%
Steelwing:
Reactant reworked: Acid damage taken is reduced by your percentage of missing health. Adjacent weapons inflict 2 Acid to yourself and enemies.
Technovirus now also heals you for the Acid damage on the enemy that dies.
Hive reworked: When you ram or use a melee weapon, deploy a Razorfly and restore 4% health.
Parasitic Injector range increased 400 -> 500
Glitch:
Override changed: If you have no guns, enemy bullets can hit their allies and have +2 bounce.
Cheap Missiles changed: Your missile weapons have +1 Multishot and they lock on to yourself.
Virtual Reaper changed: A death zone chases enemies and makes ALL bullets bounce off the inside 4 times.
Mini Missile Launcher cooldown reduced 15 -> 10
Static Cannon changed to Static Launcher: Fires missiles that explode and inflict Scramble.
Slipstream now has a visual indicator showing you when a bullet misses you (you don't need Dodge for it to activate)
Slipstream buffed: Restore 1% health each time an enemy bullet misses or bounces off of you.
Slipstream rarity reduced Epic -> Rare
Bugfixes
Fire rate, damage, and range buffs now stack additively as intended instead of multiplicatively.
Negation Barrier now interacts properly with bouncing bullets.
Fixed a bugged interaction between missiles and enemy reflection shields.
Fixed a bug where bolts had no lifesteal.
Fixed a bug where Star Fiber was not correctly reducing damage from bullets.
Changed files in this update