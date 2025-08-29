 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19786130 Edited 29 August 2025 – 13:06:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.0.5000.3

版本號：可於主標題畫面左下角確認

調整


  1. 劇本：調整後山與別人切磋的條件



修正


  1. 劇本：腳本演出錯誤修正 (主角堅決逃離)
  2. 劇本：腳本演出卡死錯誤 (西武林盟戰敗)
  3. 劇本：文本邏輯判斷錯誤
  4. 劇本：錯誤腳本修正
  5. 劇本：養成事件插圖
  6. 劇本：韓文文本修正
  7. 劇本：錯別字
  8. 劇本：背景及立繪修正
  9. 劇本：人物立繪錯誤
  10. 養成：下山閒逛結果判定修正 (小師妹+葉雲裳)
  11. 秘笈：難經的數值加成錯誤(學問)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1859911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link