版本號：可於主標題畫面左下角確認
調整
- 劇本：調整後山與別人切磋的條件
修正
- 劇本：腳本演出錯誤修正 (主角堅決逃離)
- 劇本：腳本演出卡死錯誤 (西武林盟戰敗)
- 劇本：文本邏輯判斷錯誤
- 劇本：錯誤腳本修正
- 劇本：養成事件插圖
- 劇本：韓文文本修正
- 劇本：錯別字
- 劇本：背景及立繪修正
- 劇本：人物立繪錯誤
- 養成：下山閒逛結果判定修正 (小師妹+葉雲裳)
- 秘笈：難經的數值加成錯誤(學問)
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update