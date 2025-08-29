 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19786115 Edited 29 August 2025 – 13:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

You can know see how other people got their time on the leaderboard, or race your personal ghost!

  • You can now toggle your own Personal ghost on or off.

  • You can now click a ghost button next to any leaderboard entry to download their ghost.

  • Added ghost buttons to each entry at the end of level leaderboard.

  • Added a leaderboard to the pause menu.

  • Slightly tuned the collider at the bottom of the player, edges shouldn't feel as slippery.

Any times already on the leaderboard will not have ghosts linked to their entry, any new personal bests will get uploaded with a ghost.

Leaderboard ghosts can be downloaded either from the pause menu, or at the end of a level.

Remember to toggle ON ghosts in the pause menu(Off by default).

Please let us know if there are any issues!

