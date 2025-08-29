August's update brings the Space Machine as a new, fully playable machine.
The Space Machine is the most complex machine yet, with 5 components to choose and play!
Also included in this month's update:
- 10 new pinballs!
- Saving most recent pinball and machine so you don't have to flick through everything every time!
- Fixed a bug with saving and starting a new game, where the unlock scores wouldn't get refreshed
As always, if you have any suggestions, please let me know through this form!
Google Form
Thanks,
Dragonkid
