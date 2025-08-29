 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19786069 Edited 29 August 2025 – 13:06:46 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Ballers,

August's update brings the Space Machine as a new, fully playable machine.

The Space Machine is the most complex machine yet, with 5 components to choose and play!

Also included in this month's update:
  • 10 new pinballs!
  • Saving most recent pinball and machine so you don't have to flick through everything every time!
  • Fixed a bug with saving and starting a new game, where the unlock scores wouldn't get refreshed


As always, if you have any suggestions, please let me know through this form!
Google Form

Thanks,
Dragonkid

