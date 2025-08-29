 Skip to content
Major 29 August 2025 Build 19786034 Edited 29 August 2025 – 13:19:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Artwork

  • All pixel artwork across the game has been completely updated for improved quality and style. The Mart shop artwork has been refined to make it clearer when the special wine appears, reducing player confusion.

Minigames

  • Refreshed all minigame artwork.

  • Updated the minigame UI for a smoother and more accessible gameplay experience.

Quest Log

  • Added clearer descriptions and additional details to quests for better understanding.

  • “Finding” quests now include color indicators:

    • Green – Item already discovered

    • Red – Item not yet discovered

  • This feature helps players track progress and reduces confusion.

Gameplay

  • Introduced a map icon in LCF1 for faster access to the map menu.

  • Players can now press "TAB" to open the coffee slot.

  • Added a new icon for The Office.

  • The Motel does not support fast travel and must still be accessed through the park as usual.

  • Increased the daily activity schedules of certain characters to make them easier to find.

H Scenes

  • H scenes are now replayable by speaking with the girls in-game.

Changed files in this update

