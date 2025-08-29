Artwork
All pixel artwork across the game has been completely updated for improved quality and style. The Mart shop artwork has been refined to make it clearer when the special wine appears, reducing player confusion.
Minigames
Refreshed all minigame artwork.
Updated the minigame UI for a smoother and more accessible gameplay experience.
Quest Log
Added clearer descriptions and additional details to quests for better understanding.
“Finding” quests now include color indicators:
Green – Item already discovered
Red – Item not yet discovered
This feature helps players track progress and reduces confusion.
Gameplay
Introduced a map icon in LCF1 for faster access to the map menu.
Players can now press "TAB" to open the coffee slot.
Added a new icon for The Office.
The Motel does not support fast travel and must still be accessed through the park as usual.
Increased the daily activity schedules of certain characters to make them easier to find.
H Scenes
H scenes are now replayable by speaking with the girls in-game.
Changed files in this update