29 August 2025 Build 19785965 Edited 29 August 2025 – 13:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Repair and beautify the creative workshop
  2. Fix offline book cover display issue
  3. Beautify recommendation page
  4. The game has added characters "Grass Cub" and "Big Fool", a new boss "Half Human Deer", and a new storyline "Grass Cubs Ask For Help"

