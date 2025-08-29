- Repair and beautify the creative workshop
- Fix offline book cover display issue
- Beautify recommendation page
- The game has added characters "Grass Cub" and "Big Fool", a new boss "Half Human Deer", and a new storyline "Grass Cubs Ask For Help"
V1.0.19 Update Description
