- Added "Show Map Location" button in for Our Porto projects
- Added permanent extra fast travels after completing Campsite Cleanup projects, +1 per project
- Added permanent extra market stall capacity after completing market stall projects, +3 per project
- Added save file fix to award extra fast travels and market stall capacity to players who had already completed these projects
- Moved Liya's dropped papers to bench for better visibility in Liya's quest "Thinking on an empty stomach"
- Improved hints in quests that involve community projects
- Changed names of Community Projects leading to Stoneford Ruins from Portobello Woods
- Adjusted when Danny shows up in the story. He now appears the next day after completing Liya's quest "Get Advice on Liyas Report". (So he's not tied to Annie & Barbara's quests anymore).
- Added display of quantity in inventory for crafted items in recipe book
- Reduced the prices of the basket upgrades
Fixes
- Fixed issue where seaweed ingredients wouldn't display in Foraging tab in inventory
- Fixed typo in description for "Syrup Over Lemonade" quest
- Fixed dialogue typo in "First Aid" quest
- Fixed issue where right-click would fail to exit seaweed minigame
- Fixed typo in Barbara's "Forest Master Survey" conversation
