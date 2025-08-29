 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19785912 Edited 29 August 2025 – 14:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes

  • Added "Show Map Location" button in for Our Porto projects
  • Added permanent extra fast travels after completing Campsite Cleanup projects, +1 per project
  • Added permanent extra market stall capacity after completing market stall projects, +3 per project
  • Added save file fix to award extra fast travels and market stall capacity to players who had already completed these projects
  • Moved Liya's dropped papers to bench for better visibility in Liya's quest "Thinking on an empty stomach"
  • Improved hints in quests that involve community projects
  • Changed names of Community Projects leading to Stoneford Ruins from Portobello Woods
  • Adjusted when Danny shows up in the story. He now appears the next day after completing Liya's quest "Get Advice on Liyas Report". (So he's not tied to Annie & Barbara's quests anymore).
  • Added display of quantity in inventory for crafted items in recipe book
  • Reduced the prices of the basket upgrades


Fixes

  • Fixed issue where seaweed ingredients wouldn't display in Foraging tab in inventory
  • Fixed typo in description for "Syrup Over Lemonade" quest
  • Fixed dialogue typo in "First Aid" quest
  • Fixed issue where right-click would fail to exit seaweed minigame
  • Fixed typo in Barbara's "Forest Master Survey" conversation

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1671571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link