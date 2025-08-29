Current Version

v2025.8.29

OK1-东罗马帝国卫队默认装备改为1级



OK2-修复神选者+100%技能经验未生效的问题



OK3-修复文化政策没有根据领主文化校验的问题



OK4-修复初始化新战役时,海洋节点出现资源的问题



OK1: The default equipment of the OK1-Eastern Roman Empire Guard has been changed to Level 1.



OK2: Fixed the issue where the Chosen Ones' +100% skill experience bonus was not taking effect.



OK3: Fixed the issue where cultural policies were not verified based on the lord's culture.



OK4: Fixed the issue where resources appeared at ocean nodes when initializing a new campaign.



目前一直在全力开发探险功能,相关事件已经补充至25个,以及无限随机生成的地表地图,和有限的室内地图生成功能完成I have been fully committed to the development of the exploration function. Currently, 25 related events have been added, along with the completion of the infinitely randomly generated surface map and the limited indoor map generation function.