Hi everyone! I have a big update for you this month!
I've added a whole system in for loading custom scenarios.
This was quite a large undertaking as I had to create the file formats, the saving/loading of all the information, bypassing the current system, etc but it's now working!
At the moment I only have a single test scenario for you to try where you attempt to use a single zombie to wipe out a whole city via the Manual Control mode. It's quite tricky and it's very unlikely the zombie will succeed without player intervention.
There is still a lot that needs to be done for these scenarios. I want to have win conditions, the ability to disable certain options so that users can only win via the scenario challenges, and a whole system for creating your own and sharing them. I'll probably have steam achievements tied in to certain challenges as well.
I will also be creating a ton of challenge scenarios for you to try as a new way of playing DeadOS, and if you have ideas for what you'd like to see please let me know in the comments!
This is a big thing I've wanted to have in DeadOS for a long time so I'm very pleased that it is almost done, as I think it'll add a whole new way to play the game.
I've also fixed a bug where civilians were shooting infected humans when they shouldn't be aware of a zombie outbreak.
Thanks for playing as always and see you in the next update!
Version 0.33.0 is now live!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
DeadOS Content Depot 1590851
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update