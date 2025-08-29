Hi everyone! I have a big update for you this month!I've added a whole system in for loading custom scenarios.This was quite a large undertaking as I had to create the file formats, the saving/loading of all the information, bypassing the current system, etc but it's now working!At the moment I only have a single test scenario for you to try where you attempt to use a single zombie to wipe out a whole city via the Manual Control mode. It's quite tricky and it's very unlikely the zombie will succeed without player intervention.There is still a lot that needs to be done for these scenarios. I want to have win conditions, the ability to disable certain options so that users can only win via the scenario challenges, and a whole system for creating your own and sharing them. I'll probably have steam achievements tied in to certain challenges as well.I will also be creating a ton of challenge scenarios for you to try as a new way of playing DeadOS, and if you have ideas for what you'd like to see please let me know in the comments!This is a big thing I've wanted to have in DeadOS for a long time so I'm very pleased that it is almost done, as I think it'll add a whole new way to play the game.I've also fixed a bug where civilians were shooting infected humans when they shouldn't be aware of a zombie outbreak.Thanks for playing as always and see you in the next update!