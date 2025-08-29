- Fixed an issue where the "Dog Whistle" ending route would not proceed in Endless Mode.

- Fixed an issue where the clothing would not work from Freya's follow camera \[X key].

※ The bug with the "Dog Whistle" ending route was addressed in yesterday's patch; however, an additional issue occurred where the cutscene would not play and the game would freeze if items were placed too quickly.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, as we failed to identify this issue during our testing process.