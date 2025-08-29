Dear Star Housekeepers,



Thank you very much for purchasing and experiencing Whisper of the House! Your playtime, feedback, and encouragement have been truly valuable to our whole team.

In the past two days, we have been working at full capacity to fix those critical issues, which led to less communication. At present, most severe bugs have gradually come under control, and we will communicate and share progress updates more frequently.

Recent Updates

Here is a summary of the main fixes and adjustments from the past two days:

Fixed the bug where towels in the hospital could not be placed (after updating the game and re-entering the level it should be automatically fixed; if the issue still exists in version v1.0.0.4, you can try using Settings – Gameplay – Lost Items Rest).

Fixed the issue where items could be lost when autosave was triggered while holding them.

Fixed a soft-lock in Ideal Home Showroom caused by wall decorations having no available placement space.

Fixed a crash issue when entering Lady Bai’s mansion.

Fixed a soft-lock where some items could not be picked up because they were covered by other furniture.

Optimized several unclear UI elements and item errors.

Added new storage categories.

Updates in the Coming Week and Demo Voucher Compensation

In the coming week, we will bring the house purchase feature, allowing Ideal Home Showroom layouts to be purchased!

At the same time, to compensate for the issue where Demo players did not receive the 2000 vouchers, we will grant 3000 vouchers to all players. We sincerely apologize for the loss caused by our lack of understanding of Steam’s library mechanism.

Other Upcoming Plans

Our focus will be on optimizing the current version’s experience, including controller & Steamdeck improvements, Mac trackpad adaptation, and other gameplay experience improvements.

Meanwhile, we will open a thread in the Discussions to collect ideas for what you would like to see in the game. Your suggestions will become an important source of inspiration for our future updates!

Once again, thank you for your support. Launch is not the end — the journey of Whisper Town has only just begun, and with your companionship and feedback, we will make it even better together.

—GD Studio