Hello Survivors!
First, from the bottom of our hearts — thank you all for the amazing support, feedback, and kind words. We truly appreciate every one of you here on Steam, Discord, and those playing the game daily.
We’ve been working very hard on this update, and while not everything made it in, there’s a lot of new content and improvements packed in. As always, we’re listening, noting feedback and suggestions, and prioritizing what matters most.
Let’s dive into what’s new in this Major Update:
🌍 World Expansion
The world map is now 2x larger!
Many new POIs, secrets, and locations to explore.
🎯 New Missions & NPCs
Added 3 new Mission Givers
Added 15+ new Missions
Added new survivor type: Cultists
🛠️ Features & Content
Added a new Mission tab in the Inventory Menu
Added new consumable: Peach Cake
Added new melee weapons: Sledge Hammer and Club
Added a new tool: Chainsaw
Added new buildables:
Tower (Structure)
Mortar (Defense)
Decorations: Worn Chair, Bucket, Bowl, Gas Cylinder
All new items are obtainable via loot or missions
🎮 Quality of Life & UI
Improved several UI elements
Improved text readability for items and missions
Fixed certain UI bugs
Improved controller UI interaction
Improved keyhints (displays controller keys properly)
Added indicator for build-blocked zones
Fixed minor bug related to building menu UI
Fixed minor bug with weapon ammo type display
⚔️ Combat, Stats & Balancing
Improved some melee animations
Balancing & tweaking to melee weapon damage and stats
Improved hit detection for all melee weapons
Fixed bug related to Billhook
Balancing & tweaking to loot tables
Added new items into loot tables
Increased player max stamina by 150%
Fixed client weapon animation bug
Snakes noise increased by 200%
⚙️ Systems & Mechanics
Fixed issue with unloading tasks causing fatal errors
Fixed Hold/Toggle Run no longer consuming stamina while standing
Added toggle option for lean in Gameplay Settings
Added option to disable auto-save in Gameplay Settings
Added option to disable save-on-quit in Gameplay Settings
Improved multiplayer networking performance
🐞 Bug Fixes
Fixed minor bugs across systems
Fixed collisions for several meshes
🧷 Beta Branch Note
We’ve also enabled the Last_Stable Beta Branch again.
If you encounter technical issues, you can switch to this branch to revert back to the previous stable version of the game.
⚠️ Note: Multiplayer will not work across different branches, and Last_Stable won’t include the new features or fixes from v1.5.
We want to wish you all a great, chill, and fun weekend — and as always, Happy Gaming!
— The Dreadzone Team
