Major 29 August 2025 Build 19785720 Edited 29 August 2025 – 13:46:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors!

First, from the bottom of our hearts — thank you all for the amazing support, feedback, and kind words. We truly appreciate every one of you here on Steam, Discord, and those playing the game daily.

We’ve been working very hard on this update, and while not everything made it in, there’s a lot of new content and improvements packed in. As always, we’re listening, noting feedback and suggestions, and prioritizing what matters most.

Let’s dive into what’s new in this Major Update:

🌍 World Expansion

  • The world map is now 2x larger!

  • Many new POIs, secrets, and locations to explore.

🎯 New Missions & NPCs

  • Added 3 new Mission Givers

  • Added 15+ new Missions

  • Added new survivor type: Cultists

🛠️ Features & Content

  • Added a new Mission tab in the Inventory Menu

  • Added new consumable: Peach Cake

  • Added new melee weapons: Sledge Hammer and Club

  • Added a new tool: Chainsaw

  • Added new buildables:

    • Tower (Structure)

    • Mortar (Defense)

    • Decorations: Worn Chair, Bucket, Bowl, Gas Cylinder

  • All new items are obtainable via loot or missions

🎮 Quality of Life & UI

  • Improved several UI elements

  • Improved text readability for items and missions

  • Fixed certain UI bugs

  • Improved controller UI interaction

  • Improved keyhints (displays controller keys properly)

  • Added indicator for build-blocked zones

  • Fixed minor bug related to building menu UI

  • Fixed minor bug with weapon ammo type display

⚔️ Combat, Stats & Balancing

  • Improved some melee animations

  • Balancing & tweaking to melee weapon damage and stats

  • Improved hit detection for all melee weapons

  • Fixed bug related to Billhook

  • Balancing & tweaking to loot tables

  • Added new items into loot tables

  • Increased player max stamina by 150%

  • Fixed client weapon animation bug

  • Snakes noise increased by 200%

⚙️ Systems & Mechanics

  • Fixed issue with unloading tasks causing fatal errors

  • Fixed Hold/Toggle Run no longer consuming stamina while standing

  • Added toggle option for lean in Gameplay Settings

  • Added option to disable auto-save in Gameplay Settings

  • Added option to disable save-on-quit in Gameplay Settings

  • Improved multiplayer networking performance

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed minor bugs across systems

  • Fixed collisions for several meshes

🧷 Beta Branch Note

We’ve also enabled the Last_Stable Beta Branch again.
If you encounter technical issues, you can switch to this branch to revert back to the previous stable version of the game.

⚠️ Note: Multiplayer will not work across different branches, and Last_Stable won’t include the new features or fixes from v1.5.

We want to wish you all a great, chill, and fun weekend — and as always, Happy Gaming!

The Dreadzone Team

