Hello Survivors!

First, from the bottom of our hearts — thank you all for the amazing support, feedback, and kind words. We truly appreciate every one of you here on Steam, Discord, and those playing the game daily.

We’ve been working very hard on this update, and while not everything made it in, there’s a lot of new content and improvements packed in. As always, we’re listening, noting feedback and suggestions, and prioritizing what matters most.

Let’s dive into what’s new in this Major Update:

🌍 World Expansion

The world map is now 2x larger !

Many new POIs, secrets, and locations to explore.

🎯 New Missions & NPCs

Added 3 new Mission Givers

Added 15+ new Missions

Added new survivor type: Cultists

🛠️ Features & Content

Added a new Mission tab in the Inventory Menu

Added new consumable : Peach Cake

Added new melee weapons : Sledge Hammer and Club

Added a new tool : Chainsaw

Added new buildables : Tower (Structure) Mortar (Defense) Decorations : Worn Chair, Bucket, Bowl, Gas Cylinder

All new items are obtainable via loot or missions

🎮 Quality of Life & UI

Improved several UI elements

Improved text readability for items and missions

Fixed certain UI bugs

Improved controller UI interaction

Improved keyhints (displays controller keys properly)

Added indicator for build-blocked zones

Fixed minor bug related to building menu UI

Fixed minor bug with weapon ammo type display

⚔️ Combat, Stats & Balancing

Improved some melee animations

Balancing & tweaking to melee weapon damage and stats

Improved hit detection for all melee weapons

Fixed bug related to Billhook

Balancing & tweaking to loot tables

Added new items into loot tables

Increased player max stamina by 150%

Fixed client weapon animation bug

Snakes noise increased by 200%

⚙️ Systems & Mechanics

Fixed issue with unloading tasks causing fatal errors

Fixed Hold/Toggle Run no longer consuming stamina while standing

Added toggle option for lean in Gameplay Settings

Added option to disable auto-save in Gameplay Settings

Added option to disable save-on-quit in Gameplay Settings

Improved multiplayer networking performance

🐞 Bug Fixes

Fixed minor bugs across systems

Fixed collisions for several meshes

🧷 Beta Branch Note

We’ve also enabled the Last_Stable Beta Branch again.

If you encounter technical issues, you can switch to this branch to revert back to the previous stable version of the game.

⚠️ Note: Multiplayer will not work across different branches, and Last_Stable won’t include the new features or fixes from v1.5.

We want to wish you all a great, chill, and fun weekend — and as always, Happy Gaming!

— The Dreadzone Team