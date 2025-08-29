 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19785707
Update notes via Steam Community
Some small fixes. Have a good weekend!

Changes & Fixes


  • Back to School items are now available as collections in Milestones.
  • Fixed an issue where players couldn’t interact with Nessie while on the Fishing Boat.
  • Made minor adjustments to fish spawn locations.


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2366061
macOS 64-bit Depot 2366062
