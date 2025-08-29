New character Volatile Craftsman is now live!
Volatile craftsman has experimental towers that are stronger and cheaper than normal, but they explode after a duration. In addition, his upgrades are for all NEW towers for each given level! It is an alternate way to play that should drastically change how you play.
PS I think he is harder currently.
Let me know what you think!
