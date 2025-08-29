 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19785705 Edited 30 August 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New character Volatile Craftsman is now live!

Volatile craftsman has experimental towers that are stronger and cheaper than normal, but they explode after a duration. In addition, his upgrades are for all NEW towers for each given level! It is an alternate way to play that should drastically change how you play.

PS I think he is harder currently.

Let me know what you think!

