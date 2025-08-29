 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19785673 Edited 29 August 2025 – 12:59:59 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛒 PATCH 0.3.4 FIXES – New items and bug fixes!

◽PRODUCTS

  • Over 100 new items available in this update.

  • The desk with the functional computer in the warehouse now is movable and sellable.

  • Addition of a desk with a functional computer that can be bought and placed down in the warehouse.

  • The meat products now have a red colored box to better spot them in the warehouse.

  • The hygiene products now have a green colored box to better spot them in the warehouse.

  • The products "folded clothes" now can be put in the furniture "basket".

  • Change of price for the unicorn cereal box (40.76$ the cardboard > 27.30$ the cardboard).

  • Change of price for the soda cans and bottles (slight drop).

  • Addition of a cardboard plate to separate the different floors on some of the pallets (like the pack of water bottle for example).

  • Change of multiple colors of the boxes to match the type of item they are.

◽CUSTOMERS

  • The customers now won't leave without paying when a queue exceeds 7 customers.

  • The customers' shopping carts now are visually smaller by 10%.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the customers to stay stuck in the floor.

  • Fixed bugs affecting the display of items in the shopping carts that made the items extend outside of it and that made the items overlay each other.

  • Fixed a bug that made the customers complain that there was a fruits & vegetables scale missing when there was a butcher scale missing.

CHECK OUT

  • Fixed a bug that made the items overlay each other.

  • Fixed a bug that made the items extend beyond the checkout conveyor belt.

PC MENU

  • Addition of an option to get a zoom version of the products and shelves' images.

  • Suppression of the loading time to display the number of items unlocked in the collection menu.

  • The "review" menu now has the items sold sorted by the most sold to the less sold.

◽MULTIPLAYER

  • Fixed a bug that made the non-host players see a restocker filling a pallet or a shelf with an "Empty" item.

  • Fixed bugs of synchronization for the sound effects/sfx.

  • Fixed a visual bug that caused the box in hand to display more items than it actually contained.

SPECIAL EFFECTS (VFX)

  • Addition of a confetti effect when you start the day.

  • Addition of a slight confetti effect when you put down a piece of furniture.

  • Addition of coin particles when you sell a pallet in the pallet stacker.

SOUND EFFECTS (SFX)

  • Addition of a new sound when you start a day.

  • Addition of a new sound when you finish a day.

  • Addition of a sound when you change the mode of the pallet stacker.

  • Change of the sound for the level gain.

  • Addition of an ambient sound for the freezers.

  • Addition of an ambient sound for the frigdes.

  • Addition of an ambient sound for the pallet stacker when it's in operation.

◽OTHERS

  • Enlargement of the text for the "large sign".

  • Enlargement of the text and clarification of the buttons for the pallet stacker.

  • Change of the opacity of the "crates" when you're posing them.

  • You can now scan shelves when they're on a pallet.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the player to appear sideways when loading a save.

  • Fixed a bug that made the Steam success not work.

Changed files in this update

