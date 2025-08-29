🛒 PATCH 0.3.4 FIXES – New items and bug fixes!

Over 100 new items available in this update.

The desk with the functional computer in the warehouse now is movable and sellable.

Addition of a desk with a functional computer that can be bought and placed down in the warehouse.

The meat products now have a red colored box to better spot them in the warehouse.

The hygiene products now have a green colored box to better spot them in the warehouse.

The products "folded clothes" now can be put in the furniture "basket".

Change of price for the unicorn cereal box (40.76$ the cardboard > 27.30$ the cardboard).

Change of price for the soda cans and bottles (slight drop).

Addition of a cardboard plate to separate the different floors on some of the pallets (like the pack of water bottle for example).