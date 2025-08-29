🛒 PATCH 0.3.4 FIXES – New items and bug fixes!
◽PRODUCTS
Over 100 new items available in this update.
The desk with the functional computer in the warehouse now is movable and sellable.
Addition of a desk with a functional computer that can be bought and placed down in the warehouse.
The meat products now have a red colored box to better spot them in the warehouse.
The hygiene products now have a green colored box to better spot them in the warehouse.
The products "folded clothes" now can be put in the furniture "basket".
Change of price for the unicorn cereal box (40.76$ the cardboard > 27.30$ the cardboard).
Change of price for the soda cans and bottles (slight drop).
Addition of a cardboard plate to separate the different floors on some of the pallets (like the pack of water bottle for example).
Change of multiple colors of the boxes to match the type of item they are.
◽CUSTOMERS
The customers now won't leave without paying when a queue exceeds 7 customers.
The customers' shopping carts now are visually smaller by 10%.
Fixed a bug that caused the customers to stay stuck in the floor.
Fixed bugs affecting the display of items in the shopping carts that made the items extend outside of it and that made the items overlay each other.
Fixed a bug that made the customers complain that there was a fruits & vegetables scale missing when there was a butcher scale missing.
◽CHECK OUT
Fixed a bug that made the items overlay each other.
Fixed a bug that made the items extend beyond the checkout conveyor belt.
◽PC MENU
Addition of an option to get a zoom version of the products and shelves' images.
Suppression of the loading time to display the number of items unlocked in the collection menu.
The "review" menu now has the items sold sorted by the most sold to the less sold.
◽MULTIPLAYER
Fixed a bug that made the non-host players see a restocker filling a pallet or a shelf with an "Empty" item.
Fixed bugs of synchronization for the sound effects/sfx.
Fixed a visual bug that caused the box in hand to display more items than it actually contained.
◽SPECIAL EFFECTS (VFX)
Addition of a confetti effect when you start the day.
Addition of a slight confetti effect when you put down a piece of furniture.
Addition of coin particles when you sell a pallet in the pallet stacker.
◽SOUND EFFECTS (SFX)
Addition of a new sound when you start a day.
Addition of a new sound when you finish a day.
Addition of a sound when you change the mode of the pallet stacker.
Change of the sound for the level gain.
Addition of an ambient sound for the freezers.
Addition of an ambient sound for the frigdes.
Addition of an ambient sound for the pallet stacker when it's in operation.
◽OTHERS
Enlargement of the text for the "large sign".
Enlargement of the text and clarification of the buttons for the pallet stacker.
Change of the opacity of the "crates" when you're posing them.
You can now scan shelves when they're on a pallet.
Fixed a bug that caused the player to appear sideways when loading a save.
Fixed a bug that made the Steam success not work.
