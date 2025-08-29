Thank you for playing Station Master RPG!

This update finally addresses the performance issues with passengers (among other things) through the following measures:

Optimised passenger spawning mechanism Note that passenger numbers may now be different from how they were before this update

Implemented a pathfinding cache that makes NPCs much more efficient

Made NPC behaviour more efficient in general

Trains now depart forcedly after a maximum delay of 25 minutes after scheduled departure time

Fixed passengers not finding their way across staircases in some cases

Something else to consider: Due to a bug, passengers may currently not find their way across a staircase if the staircase was built first and the upper floor added to it afterwards. So, make sure to place the floor first and then add the stairs.

That's it for this update!

If you stumble across any problem with the game, make sure to report it in the Steam Community section!

Thanks to all of you for playing this game! I really appreciate it!

~ Shioyama