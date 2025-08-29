- Add automatic calculation of how many formations the castle supports
- Add range manor mechanic: can be toggled from wall piece dialog
- Add plaster red accent color material set
- Add red brick black roof material set
- Add custom storm ram path feature to castle creator
- Add two grid modes for props, detail and structure
- Add UI indicator for number of supported formations
- Add straw roof
- Add smoke, fire etc. as props
- Improve second half of siege battle behavior
- Show grid when placing props
- Make new props and walls use the most used material set automatically
- Make props move over water so you don't lose them if water is enabled
- Improve ladder unit behavior
- Scale number of trebuchets deployed with army size during siege battles
- Remove gate damage from artillery projectiles to avoid confusion
- Fix unit collision behavior during custom castle siege battles
- Fix prop grid allocation size
- Fix prop height location issue
- Fix cursor jumping to middle tile when going off the grid with mouse
- Fix prop Z movement to proper grid size
- Fix missing logic to make courtyard and gate orders work during siege battles in custom castle
- Fix issue with siege camp spawn in some edge cases
- Fix auto stairs from generating on the path of a gate
- Fix units spawning outside castle
- Fix props not respecting height grid when moving along terrain
- Fix water visibility when switching test environments in the Castle Creator
- Fix units spawning on roofs
Castle Creator Update 02 - August 29th 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update