 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19785583 Edited 29 August 2025 – 12:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
  • Add automatic calculation of how many formations the castle supports
  • Add range manor mechanic: can be toggled from wall piece dialog
  • Add plaster red accent color material set
  • Add red brick black roof material set
  • Add custom storm ram path feature to castle creator
  • Add two grid modes for props, detail and structure
  • Add UI indicator for number of supported formations
  • Add straw roof
  • Add smoke, fire etc. as props
  • Improve second half of siege battle behavior
  • Show grid when placing props
  • Make new props and walls use the most used material set automatically
  • Make props move over water so you don't lose them if water is enabled
  • Improve ladder unit behavior
  • Scale number of trebuchets deployed with army size during siege battles
  • Remove gate damage from artillery projectiles to avoid confusion
  • Fix unit collision behavior during custom castle siege battles
  • Fix prop grid allocation size
  • Fix prop height location issue
  • Fix cursor jumping to middle tile when going off the grid with mouse
  • Fix prop Z movement to proper grid size
  • Fix missing logic to make courtyard and gate orders work during siege battles in custom castle
  • Fix issue with siege camp spawn in some edge cases
  • Fix auto stairs from generating on the path of a gate
  • Fix units spawning outside castle
  • Fix props not respecting height grid when moving along terrain
  • Fix water visibility when switching test environments in the Castle Creator
  • Fix units spawning on roofs

Changed files in this update

Depot 1702391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link