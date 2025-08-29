 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 29 August 2025 Build 19785529 Edited 29 August 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey gang!

This autumn, our girl finally made it to The Mosquito Gang party—and she brought a game discount with her!
Everyone, welcome our new female character! Don’t let her beautiful eyes fool you—she can destroy mosquitoes just as well as our fellow male character!

👩 New Female Character

  • Added female character

  • Adjusted headwear for female character

  • Added cosmetic items for female character

💸 Steam game Discount

The 25% discount period starts today 29.08.2025 at 15:00 CET and will continue until 12.09.2025.
So if you have friends who were waiting to grab the game at a reduced price—now’s the time!

And here are some additional updates:

🦟 Infestation Mode

  • New mosquito “Golden Snitch,” which gives a cash reward upon death

  • Added a cash reward for discarding a used electric flyswatter

  • Added a cash reward for discarding a used RPG

  • Added a cash reward for discarding a used machine gun

  • Increased flamethrower damage from 8 to 12

  • Human respawn in this mode now occurs at the starting position instead of the place of death

  • Added new weapon “Puncher”

🧛 Mosquito

  • Added new cosmetic items

🎮 UI

  • Group creation moved to the main game menu

  • The main menu and lobby now display all group members’ characters

  • Added text chat to the lobby

  • Improved group interaction

🔧 Other

  • Fixed secret switch spawners

  • Added a warning when the host player leaves a match

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2811101
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2811102
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link