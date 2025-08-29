Hey gang!
This autumn, our girl finally made it to The Mosquito Gang party—and she brought a game discount with her!
Everyone, welcome our new female character! Don’t let her beautiful eyes fool you—she can destroy mosquitoes just as well as our fellow male character!
👩 New Female Character
Added female character
Adjusted headwear for female character
Added cosmetic items for female character
💸 Steam game Discount
The 25% discount period starts today 29.08.2025 at 15:00 CET and will continue until 12.09.2025.
So if you have friends who were waiting to grab the game at a reduced price—now’s the time!
And here are some additional updates:
🦟 Infestation Mode
New mosquito “Golden Snitch,” which gives a cash reward upon death
Added a cash reward for discarding a used electric flyswatter
Added a cash reward for discarding a used RPG
Added a cash reward for discarding a used machine gun
Increased flamethrower damage from 8 to 12
Human respawn in this mode now occurs at the starting position instead of the place of death
Added new weapon “Puncher”
🧛 Mosquito
Added new cosmetic items
🎮 UI
Group creation moved to the main game menu
The main menu and lobby now display all group members’ characters
Added text chat to the lobby
Improved group interaction
🔧 Other
Fixed secret switch spawners
Added a warning when the host player leaves a match
Changed files in this update