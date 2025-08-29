Hey gang!



This autumn, our girl finally made it to The Mosquito Gang party—and she brought a game discount with her!

Everyone, welcome our new female character! Don’t let her beautiful eyes fool you—she can destroy mosquitoes just as well as our fellow male character!



👩 New Female Character

Added female character

Adjusted headwear for female character

Added cosmetic items for female character

💸 Steam game Discount

The 25% discount period starts today 29.08.2025 at 15:00 CET and will continue until 12.09.2025.

So if you have friends who were waiting to grab the game at a reduced price—now’s the time!



And here are some additional updates:





🦟 Infestation Mode

New mosquito “Golden Snitch,” which gives a cash reward upon death

Added a cash reward for discarding a used electric flyswatter

Added a cash reward for discarding a used RPG

Added a cash reward for discarding a used machine gun

Increased flamethrower damage from 8 to 12

Human respawn in this mode now occurs at the starting position instead of the place of death

Added new weapon “Puncher”



🧛 Mosquito

Added new cosmetic items

🎮 UI

Group creation moved to the main game menu

The main menu and lobby now display all group members’ characters

Added text chat to the lobby

Improved group interaction

🔧 Other