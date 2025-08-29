Hello everyone,

I have just released a Hotfix (v1.1.5) addressing a few issues that slipped into yesterday’s patch.

🛠 Hotfix Details

The Settings menu in the main menu is once again accessible via controller.

The Delete Save button in the main menu settings is now properly visible.

NPC nameplates now correctly rotate toward the camera.

The Save button in the pause menu is now properly visible.

These issues were identified while working on the Nintendo Switch version of Cosmic Arcade Tycoon and have now been resolved. Everything should function as intended once more. Make sure to contact me if you encounter any bugs or other issues!

Thank you for your continued support, and I hope you enjoy the game!