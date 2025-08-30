 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19785498
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Wizardry Variants Daphne.

Ver. 1.15.10 has been released.

--------------------------------------------------------
\[Bugs Fixed]
--------------------------------------------------------
- Performance may slow down in the Trade Waterway, 3rd District -Iron Gate Street- under certain conditions.

We hope you will continue to enjoy and support Wizardry Variants Daphne.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2379741
  
