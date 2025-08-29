Are you sure you want to view these images?

Hi, everyone!

We are happy to present the final update for the second season of your favorite game, MILFs of Sunville!

Right now, we are at a very important stage in the long journey we have taken together with you.

Your trust and support have enabled us to complete the second season of our ambitious project.

We have been developing it for 3 years and have put all our inspiration, creativity, and love into it, striving to increase the quality of the project with every new update, make it memorable, and find new passion to achieve new heights every time!

The second season of MILFs of Sunville ends with an impressive update. This is the largest update in the history of the game.

The total volume of new content in this update is about 3.5 GB (!) and over than 5000 images with tons of animations!

Our team worked hard and gave it their all, striving to ensure that you get the best possible experience.

In this update, just like in Breeze of Passion, we used motion capture technology. Now you can enjoy a more lifelike version of the characters you love so much. You can also enjoy the dances of some of them (including Sophie!).

This update is packed with scenes and animations, but not all of them can be experienced in a single playthrough.

Many moments depend on the choices you make. If you didn’t get what you were hoping for, try a different route on your next run – you may discover much more!

Our team was so dedicated to the development of this update that Lakshmi, a member of our L7team, even recorded vocals for the game’s ending.

However, we will not be saying goodbye to your favorite characters.

We plan to release several DLCs for MILFs of Sunville.

There will be Extra content DLC (very soon), a story DLC, a DLC dedicated to Cynthia, and a DLC dedicated to Sophie.

We also plan to start a new project in the same genre as MILFs of Sunville involving Blender software, which will allow us to significantly improve the visuals and unlock the true potential of spicy animations.

All this time, you have been with us, inspiring us with your support, your warm feedback, and your constructive criticism, which has helped us become better!

We thank each and every one of you for your contribution to the development of this project!

With much love,

L7team