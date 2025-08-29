Dear players!

Dear players, Due to numerous issues related to payment and gameplay experience, we will conduct temporary maintenance on August 29, 2025, at 19:10 (UTC+8). Please log back into the game after the update is completed.

Update Time:

2025/08/29 19:10 - (UTC+8)



Update Contents:

1. Opening treasure chests grants Treasure Coins, which can be used to purchase Legendary-quality items.

2. Added Vertical Sync to resolve screen tearing issues under certain circumstances.

3. Fixed the incorrect display of in-game emails when the email body content is lengthy.

4. Corrected the description of the Holy Water Bottle in Maze Exploration.

5. Optimized the Announcement function.

6. Fixed the wrong type description in Equipment Filtering.

7. Resolved the issue where favorability avatars could not be obtained for certain Valkyries.

8. Corrected the abnormal symbols in the rule description of Hero Trial.

9. Fixed the problem where the client’s patrol time resets to zero after Quick Patrol.

10. Corrected the incorrect recording of the Cumulative Login Achievement.

11. Fixed the mismatch between required goods in the Caravan Merchant and the current chapter progress.

12. Resolved the issue where some Soul Stone Bags could not be opened.

13. Fixed the problem where using Quick Add in Equipment Filtering prevents successful quick addition.

14. Fixed the incorrect refresh issue of Hard Difficulty Stages.

Thank you for all feedbacks, suggestion and wishes! We will continue to listen to your voices and work hard to make this game better!

Love from

—Monmusu Autobattler Dev Team