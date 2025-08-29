 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19785316 Edited 29 August 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Much love added to the game in the past weeks. Here are the highlights:

  • NEW Lobby!
  • NEW Load out screen before starting a mission
  • Impoved netcode feel for the local player
  • Improved controller support in menus
  • Tweaks to unlocking Tendraal from the get go
  • New Class selection images
  • Rebalancing on weapons
  • Lets of tweaks and fixes
  • First pass on analytics
  • Codebase/project clean up

