- NEW Lobby!
- NEW Load out screen before starting a mission
- Impoved netcode feel for the local player
- Improved controller support in menus
- Tweaks to unlocking Tendraal from the get go
- New Class selection images
- Rebalancing on weapons
- Lets of tweaks and fixes
- First pass on analytics
- Codebase/project clean up
Patch 23 - Closed Alpha warm-up!
Update notes via Steam Community
Much love added to the game in the past weeks. Here are the highlights:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2617422
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update