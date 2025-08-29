- NPCs now correctly issue quests, and quests are marked as active or not given in the quest log. This resets when you quit the game, so NPCs will continue to remind you if a quest is still available.

However, a quest with the status "not given" doesn't mean you can't complete it, you can always complete a quest, regardless of its status.



-Ice dragon animation glitch fixed



-menu sound/music glitch fixed in tips and info screen

