29 August 2025 Build 19785307 Edited 29 August 2025 – 11:59:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- NPCs now correctly issue quests, and quests are marked as active or not given in the quest log. This resets when you quit the game, so NPCs will continue to remind you if a quest is still available.
However, a quest with the status "not given" doesn't mean you can't complete it, you can always complete a quest, regardless of its status.

-Ice dragon animation glitch fixed

-menu sound/music glitch fixed in tips and info screen

Changed files in this update

