Bugfixes:
- Fixed AI building ships in non port cities
- Fixed color resetting in the new game UI with Asian languages
- Fixed connect country task progress flunctuate
- Fixed vehicles stopping for too short and not boarding potential passengers
Changes:
- Improved performance
- Made trust transfer to company that buys another company
- Made country trust transfer to company that buys another company
- Made trust notifications with hub cities to appear only after the 55% threshold
- Added a back button in the first-time UI
- Added hubs inflation cost to company buyout value
