Bugfixes:

- Fixed AI building ships in non port cities

- Fixed color resetting in the new game UI with Asian languages

- Fixed connect country task progress flunctuate

- Fixed vehicles stopping for too short and not boarding potential passengers

Changes:

- Improved performance

- Made trust transfer to company that buys another company

- Made country trust transfer to company that buys another company

- Made trust notifications with hub cities to appear only after the 55% threshold

- Added a back button in the first-time UI

- Added hubs inflation cost to company buyout value