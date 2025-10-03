Important!

If this version causes problems for you, you can use previous versions.

They are available under Settings -> Betas along with release date.

You can not use the new DLC pack in older versions, so please also refund that in that case.

New DLC Visual Pack: Illuminations

This pack features 7 new visuals. This time we've tried to create a mix of purely generative effects and visuals focusing on the mood and environment. Luna also makes her small debut in "Electronic City", riding her flying motorcycle.

We hope you will enjoy it!

Get it here:

Electronic City

Cube Train



Neon World

The Stage

Butterflies

Flying Centipedes

Worm Gear

