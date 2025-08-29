Hey, Artisans!

We’ve been hard at work adding new features, improving existing systems, and polishing the world of Artisan Story. This update brings new mechanics, quality-of-life upgrades, and visual improvements to enhance your adventures.

New Feature: Heart Event

Experience Heart Events 1 & 2 – Spend time with your favorite townsfolk, give gifts, and share conversations to grow closer. Once a heart fills, you’ll get a sweet invitation through the new Messenger App, your choices in the event will shape your relationship.

Added Heart Events to deepen relationships with townsfolk.

Unlocking a Heart Event : Build Heart Points through quests, conversations, or gifts. Fill a heart on the Relationship App. Sleep to receive a message the next day to receive Heart Event invitations.

Dialogue choices during Heart Events can raise or lower Heart Levels.

New Feature: Monster Party System

Tame a creature, bond with them, and invite them into your party. Your monster friends can follow you, help gather items, and even carry their own inventory, making every adventure a little more fun.

You can now bring your ranch monsters along on your adventures.

Monsters can assist in foraging, exploring, and hunting.

To add a monster to your party: Visit Breezefall Glades Dungeon and tame a monster. Raise 3 Friendship Hearts with them by bonding and caring Interact with them in your barn and select "Invite to Team" .

Party monsters can: Follow you around the world. Help carry items with their own inventory. Be sent back to the barn.



New Monster: Jell

A slimy, lovable companion that can now be tamed and added to your barn.

Additional Improvements

Added Key binds UI in the Settings (Keyboard only for now).

Grass & Foliage Overhaul: New grass texture and improved foliage shading for a fresher, more vibrant world.

New shops and items: Maple's Diner, Josephine's Store, and Clinic are open for business.

What’s Next?

We’re already working on future content, including:

Upgrades for the barn and other related systems

More Heart Events and more surprises!

We’d love to hear your thoughts, bug reports, or suggestions. Share them with us on Discord or Twitter; your feedback truly helps shape the world of Artisan Story.

Thank you again for playing and supporting us. We hope you enjoy this update as much as we enjoyed creating it!

With love,

Adventroupe Studio