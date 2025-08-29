 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19785141 Edited 29 August 2025 – 13:06:28 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added all missing languages.

  • Fixed a bug that allowed you to pay for extra movie promotion on Pollux even if you didn’t have the resources.

  • Fixed several issues in the review system.

  • Fixed a bug that caused additional penalties to movie attendance.

  • Fixed a bug where Colman Graves could show an empty popup instead of analysis results.

'How do I enter Beta test'?

To switch to beta branch, do the following: Right-click the game in your Steam library -> Select Properties -> Select Betas -> Choose the beta branch from the dropdown -> The game will now update to the 'beta' branch (version 0.8.50.1EA or higher is what you’re looking for).

Thank you!

Changed depots in beta branch

Depot 2680551
