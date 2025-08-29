 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Path of Exile 2 Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19785091 Edited 29 August 2025 – 16:59:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today we publish 2 version, here are the changelog:

1.0.1

  • Fixed UI elements preventing hidden object from being found

  • Medal unlock icon change from Gold -> Gold & Silver. Functionally unlock requirement is still identical as before (any medal will unlock new level)

1.0.2

  • Reorder some level based on difficulties

  • Move some hidden items in Miko's Temple to be more obvious, change are reflected in all difficulties and also colouring mode.

  • Fixed some typos in Japanese, English and Indonesian language

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3904811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link