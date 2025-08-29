Today we publish 2 version, here are the changelog:
1.0.1
Fixed UI elements preventing hidden object from being found
Medal unlock icon change from Gold -> Gold & Silver. Functionally unlock requirement is still identical as before (any medal will unlock new level)
1.0.2
Reorder some level based on difficulties
Move some hidden items in Miko's Temple to be more obvious, change are reflected in all difficulties and also colouring mode.
Fixed some typos in Japanese, English and Indonesian language
Changed files in this update