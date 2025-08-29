This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey, Commanders! Here comes the second preview of the Summer Event! This time, we are heading to the beach — sunshine, sand, and... diving tanks?!

🏖 New Map: "Shoreline"

Finally, you can drive your tanks right onto the beach and into the water! The upcoming Summer Event will take place here!



🌊 New Vehicles Incoming!

Tauchpanzer III & Tauchpanzer IV — Special modified versions of the Panzer III E and Panzer IV D! These vehicles come with deep wading capability, allowing them to stay underwater for extended periods of time!



A new Oxygen Bar UI has also been added, so you can clearly see how long you can stay underwater!



💡 This is a Beta update. Please participate in testing by right-clicking on the game in Steam, selecting "Properties" - "Betas" - "Beta Participation"! Once everything's stable, it'll go live on the default branch

If you have any thoughts about these new features, feel free to join the community discussion!The core content of the Summer Event is still under active development, so stay tuned![/b]