Welcome back to Terrene! We are excited to release another build of our open universae pixel planet exploration game. We hope you will give it a try.

New Stuff

Added new sky lighting

Added new labyrinth lighting

Added new labyrinth backgrounds

Added random meteor storms with a visible UI icon

Added a meteor flute that causes a meteor storm

Meteors now have a chance to drop Super Gems

Updates to lighting to be more interesting and optimized

Updated mining beam art

Update the initial tutorial quests to include depositing bio into the Orbitor

Update the initial tutorial quests to include depositing Dylixia into the Orbitor

Update the initial tutorial quests to include upgrading the player in the Orbitor

Added a new stackable mining buff inventory item. Increases mining power per held item up to 10.

Added a new falling effect to plants when ground under them is destroyed

Added glowing mushrooms that drop glass

Added glowing mushroom POI

Adjusted days to have segments for weather and day and night so every planet is on a different schedule

Water breaks vines

Increased the frequency of lore and Telnotiona outpost planets

Placing a gun and a Super Gem in the crafting menu will allow you to get a different gun with different stats

Added smoke to flames when they go out

Bullets effected by gravity will now float in water

Adjusted on-foot zoom to be slight more zoomed out

Increase the consumption rate of bio matter in the terrarium terminal

Sky enemies are only upset by the ship carrying gold and bio matter and no longer attack you when carrying diamonds

Ship recharge with coal updated to percentage to avoid high level ships needing ridiculous amounts of coal Player recharge with coal updated to percentage to avoid high level players needing ridiculous amounts of coal

Sky enemies now have a chance to drop acid

Decreased the number of wings that need to be collected in mission

Adjusted merchant items for sale to be better items

Increased the damage the Atom boss beam attach does

Increased the gold, diamond and coal drops from chests

Updated goop blocks to be transparent and the player drips goop if in the block

Increased the amount of space worms that spawn

Swarms increases the amount of space worms

Swarms increase enemies in labyrinths

Decreased the amount of items space worms drop

Reduced full ship repair in the Orbitor to 30 seconds

Updated the Discord link on the main menu

Updated mites to be able to climb all sides of all wall including the ceiling

Added a sound when crafting items

Fixed an issue where putting a gun in a crafting slot would crash the game

Fixed an issue on Telnotion Outposts where the plant selling terminal was flickering

Fixed an issue where the player was not notified when a merchant visited their current planet

Fixed an issue where Super Robominers would not be destroyed when hitting bedrock of labyrinth walls

Resolved an issue where unused controls were removed from the UI

Fixed an issue where Worm Diggers would spazz out in labyrinths if placed