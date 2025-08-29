Welcome back to Terrene! We are excited to release another build of our open universae pixel planet exploration game. We hope you will give it a try.
New Stuff
Added new sky lighting
Added new labyrinth lighting
Added new labyrinth backgrounds
Added random meteor storms with a visible UI icon
Added a meteor flute that causes a meteor storm
Meteors now have a chance to drop Super Gems
Updates to lighting to be more interesting and optimized
Updated mining beam art
Update the initial tutorial quests to include depositing bio into the Orbitor
Update the initial tutorial quests to include depositing Dylixia into the Orbitor
Update the initial tutorial quests to include upgrading the player in the Orbitor
Added a new stackable mining buff inventory item. Increases mining power per held item up to 10.
Added a new falling effect to plants when ground under them is destroyed
Added glowing mushrooms that drop glass
Added glowing mushroom POI
Adjusted days to have segments for weather and day and night so every planet is on a different schedule
Water breaks vines
Increased the frequency of lore and Telnotiona outpost planets
Placing a gun and a Super Gem in the crafting menu will allow you to get a different gun with different stats
Added smoke to flames when they go out
Bullets effected by gravity will now float in water
Adjusted on-foot zoom to be slight more zoomed out
Increase the consumption rate of bio matter in the terrarium terminal
Sky enemies are only upset by the ship carrying gold and bio matter and no longer attack you when carrying diamonds
Ship recharge with coal updated to percentage to avoid high level ships needing ridiculous amounts of coal
Player recharge with coal updated to percentage to avoid high level players needing ridiculous amounts of coal
Sky enemies now have a chance to drop acid
Decreased the number of wings that need to be collected in mission
Adjusted merchant items for sale to be better items
Increased the damage the Atom boss beam attach does
Increased the gold, diamond and coal drops from chests
Updated goop blocks to be transparent and the player drips goop if in the block
Increased the amount of space worms that spawn
Swarms increases the amount of space worms
Swarms increase enemies in labyrinths
Decreased the amount of items space worms drop
Reduced full ship repair in the Orbitor to 30 seconds
Updated the Discord link on the main menu
Updated mites to be able to climb all sides of all wall including the ceiling
Added a sound when crafting items
Fixed an issue where putting a gun in a crafting slot would crash the game
Fixed an issue on Telnotion Outposts where the plant selling terminal was flickering
Fixed an issue where the player was not notified when a merchant visited their current planet
Fixed an issue where Super Robominers would not be destroyed when hitting bedrock of labyrinth walls
Resolved an issue where unused controls were removed from the UI
Fixed an issue where Worm Diggers would spazz out in labyrinths if placed
Fixed an issue where the ship would get stuck in stunned/spin mode if the player left the ship when stunned
Changed files in this update