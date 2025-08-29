 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19785045 Edited 29 August 2025 – 22:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome back to Terrene! We are excited to release another build of our open universae pixel planet exploration game. We hope you will give it a try.

New Stuff

  • Added new sky lighting

  • Added new labyrinth lighting

  • Added new labyrinth backgrounds

  • Added random meteor storms with a visible UI icon

  • Added a meteor flute that causes a meteor storm

  • Meteors now have a chance to drop Super Gems

  • Updates to lighting to be more interesting and optimized

  • Updated mining beam art

  • Update the initial tutorial quests to include depositing bio into the Orbitor

  • Update the initial tutorial quests to include depositing Dylixia into the Orbitor

  • Update the initial tutorial quests to include upgrading the player in the Orbitor

  • Added a new stackable mining buff inventory item. Increases mining power per held item up to 10.

  • Added a new falling effect to plants when ground under them is destroyed

  • Added glowing mushrooms that drop glass

  • Added glowing mushroom POI

  • Adjusted days to have segments for weather and day and night so every planet is on a different schedule

  • Water breaks vines

  • Increased the frequency of lore and Telnotiona outpost planets

  • Placing a gun and a Super Gem in the crafting menu will allow you to get a different gun with different stats

  • Added smoke to flames when they go out

  • Bullets effected by gravity will now float in water

  • Adjusted on-foot zoom to be slight more zoomed out

  • Increase the consumption rate of bio matter in the terrarium terminal

  • Sky enemies are only upset by the ship carrying gold and bio matter and no longer attack you when carrying diamonds

  • Ship recharge with coal updated to percentage to avoid high level ships needing ridiculous amounts of coal

    Player recharge with coal updated to percentage to avoid high level players needing ridiculous amounts of coal

  • Sky enemies now have a chance to drop acid

  • Decreased the number of wings that need to be collected in mission

  • Adjusted merchant items for sale to be better items

  • Increased the damage the Atom boss beam attach does

  • Increased the gold, diamond and coal drops from chests

  • Updated goop blocks to be transparent and the player drips goop if in the block

  • Increased the amount of space worms that spawn

  • Swarms increases the amount of space worms

  • Swarms increase enemies in labyrinths

  • Decreased the amount of items space worms drop

  • Reduced full ship repair in the Orbitor to 30 seconds

  • Updated the Discord link on the main menu

  • Updated mites to be able to climb all sides of all wall including the ceiling

  • Added a sound when crafting items

  • Fixed an issue where putting a gun in a crafting slot would crash the game

  • Fixed an issue on Telnotion Outposts where the plant selling terminal was flickering

  • Fixed an issue where the player was not notified when a merchant visited their current planet

  • Fixed an issue where Super Robominers would not be destroyed when hitting bedrock of labyrinth walls

  • Resolved an issue where unused controls were removed from the UI

  • Fixed an issue where Worm Diggers would spazz out in labyrinths if placed

  • Fixed an issue where the ship would get stuck in stunned/spin mode if the player left the ship when stunned

Changed files in this update

Windows Windows Stable Depot 1472601
  • Loading history…
