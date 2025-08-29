Major update 0.610 is now available!

List of changes and additions:

1. Macroeconomics has been added. GDP, inflation, key rate, reserve ratio, financial crises. Debts of companies and enterprises.

2. The economy has been changed. Now regions do not produce goods (except for resource extraction), but provide production capacities to the state level. The regions are still divided into economic sectors, and in these sectors you can choose production methods. Companies create enterprises that use these production capacities. In general, it will be a little easier to manage the economy.

3. National competencies have been added. Regional services have been redesigned taking into account national competencies. Competencies are required to study technologies. National competencies are the state's experience in a certain area of ​​activity. If competencies are not improved, they will deteriorate over time.

4. A regional budget has been added. Part of the taxes go there, services and development are financed from it. The state can regulate what share of taxes to leave in the region.

5. The player has been given the ability to conclude export/import transactions with other countries.

6. The number of trade transactions between countries has been reduced.

7. In the market window, the figures for production, consumption, import and export of goods are now reset once a month.

8. The ability to view current agreements with other countries has been added to the diplomacy window.