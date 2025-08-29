Version 1.2.2 Update

① Features

Added Item Codex to the main menu.

Adjusted the position of the History button. It is now located under “Extra” → “History.”

Added quick-access buttons to join the QQ group and Discord channel in the main menu.

Added a card count indicator to the Deck button, showing the total number of cards in your deck.

Redesigned the controller button layout and adjusted the interface arrangement.

MOD characters can now properly select Inner Skills.

Optimized the structure of update packages. Starting from the next update, the download size for players will be minimized as much as possible.

② Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Antique cards of +10 or higher did not display the correct rarity.

Fixed an issue where the Clam Yao dropped less than 30 Silver after taking damage.

Fixed an issue where quickly clicking the End Turn button during the “add to hand” animation could cause cards to be retained.

Fixed an issue where using Elemental Mastery failed to double LightningSurge stacks if an enemy was killed by LightningSurge.

Fixed an issue where Fire Hawk could not correctly add cards to the draw pile.

Fixed an occasional issue where the item-use hotkey did not work.

Fixed an issue where the Horse-faced Jailer's status bar could be obscured by Yao soldiers.

Fixed an issue where Yao soldiers' status bars could be obscured by hand cards.

Fixed a possible issue with sound effects not playing correctly.