Hello there!

I hope you had a great summer! Before we begin, a big thank you to all of you for sticking around, giving us feedback, and leaving kind reviews! It all helps!

As you might have guessed, this post announces the release of a new AI in Barrage—the very originally named Medium AI!

While it’s not strong enough to challenge experienced players, I think it’s a solid improvement over the current Easy AI. It’s not 100% finished yet—there are still a few things I need to tweak, some situations to address, and a few XOs to implement. At the moment, the AI won’t take advantage of Mahiri, Dr. Octavious, and Amir - its ability to use Wu Fang is also limited.

Not to worry though—work on the AI will continue, albeit at a slower pace, as it’ll be developed alongside other things.

A quick heads-up: the new AI is a bit slower than the current one, so in rare cases it might take up to 10/15 seconds to make a move. Anything beyond that could be a bug.

As always, if you encounter any issues, feel free to reach out on the Steam forums or email us at digital\[at]craniocreations.com.

If you’d like to attach a specific game that’s causing problems, you can find the save files at:

Users\\<userProfile>\\AppData\\LocalLow\\Cranio Creations\\Barrage on Windows

~/Library/Application Support/Cranio Creations/Barrage on macOS

To round things out, here’s a quick rundown of what else is coming with this update—some bug squashing and a couple of quality-of-life improvements:

Bug Fixes

- AI_Easy – Fixed a bug causing the game to get stuck when the AI had to resolve an optional move, with the “Dam – No Engineers No Excavator” tech tile in the wheel and the “PowerPlant – No Engineers” tech tile available

- AI_Easy – Fixed a bug causing a “CantPayBuildCost” error when the AI tried to build something using the last private action (thus needing to pay the action fee) on a red map slot, while only having 3 credits

- Fixed machinery tokens getting stuck on an opponent’s player board when resolving a 2-machinery income on small boards

- Fixed national resolution animations appearing at the center of the screen instead of on the board of the opponent who closed it, when playing with 3 opponents.

Other Changes

- When building a structure, the selected map slot is no longer reset when changing the tech tile—provided the new tile is compatible with that slot

- Updated the toggle selection effect on the Machinery resolution popup (i.e., when choosing how to resolve machinery rewards).

That’s all for now!

Just for this one, let me bid you farewell with a Barrage-related picture from my small vacation ( a real life level 1 dam in the mountains ).

Have a good dam weekend!

Cheers,

Cody